Tiny ‘millirobots’ can swim through human body to deliver drugs

The ‘millibots’ hope to make healthcare more targeted and less invasive, writes Furvah Shah

Wednesday 15 June 2022 18:30
(Zhao Labs)

Tiny robots have been developed to travel through the human body and deliver drugs to specific locations.

Engineers at Stanford University, US have created the technology in hopes of better targeting relief and minimising the invasiveness of medical procedures.

The research into the fingertip-sized robots – dubbed ‘millirobots’ – was led by mechanical engineer Renee Zhao, who says they’re the “most robust and multifunctional” products the team have developed.

Comments

