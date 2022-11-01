Shipwrecked casino boat revealed as Mississippi River suffers from prolonged drought

The Mississippi River has revealed the carcass of a sunken casino boat as drought continues to ravage the second longest river in North America.

The Diamond Lady emerged from the depths in Memphis, Tennessee, this month after it sank during a winter storm in 2021 at the Riverside Park Marina.

The mud-covered vessel, and other smaller boats, were left exposed after the Mississippi dropped to near record lows amid persistent drought across two-thirds of the Midwest region and northern Great Plain states.