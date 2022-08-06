Mont Blanc climbers asked for €15,000 rescue or funeral deposit

Moutaineers trecking up the summit of Mont Blanc in France will have to fork out €15,000 (£12,600) to cover costs for their own rescue missions if they get stranded or die.

The perilous Goûter route from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains takes climbers to the top of the highest peak in western Europe.

Daring expeditioners would have to pull together €10,000 to cover the cost of a rescue, and €5,000 for a funeral in case they die during the hike.