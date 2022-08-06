Mont Blanc climbers asked for €15,000 rescue or funeral deposit
Dozens of hikers have ignored warnings to avoid the dangerous route
Moutaineers trecking up the summit of Mont Blanc in France will have to fork out €15,000 (£12,600) to cover costs for their own rescue missions if they get stranded or die.
The perilous Goûter route from Saint-Gervais-les-Bains takes climbers to the top of the highest peak in western Europe.
Daring expeditioners would have to pull together €10,000 to cover the cost of a rescue, and €5,000 for a funeral in case they die during the hike.
