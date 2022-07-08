Moscow man gets seven years in jail for saying Ukrainian ‘children were dying’ in war
Alexei Gorinov is the first person imprisoned under harsh rules imposed by Vladimir Putin
Even by the standards of Russian justice in recent years, a ruling in a Moscow court on Friday was something else.
In April, Alexei Gorinov, 60, attended a local meeting of the Krasnoselsky council in the Russian capital.
Mr Gorinov, an elected councillor, spoke out against proposals to hold a children’s drawing contest at the same time as “children were dying” in neighbouring Ukraine.
