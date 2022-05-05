Scientists reveal what attracts mosquitoes to humans – our citrusy smell

Mosquitoes have always preferred to feast on humans over other animals but exactly how they distinguish between the two has remained a mystery until now.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have evolved to bite humans by exclusively relying on odour molecules distinct from those exuded by other creatures in the surrounding environment, revealed a new study published in the journal Nature.

These mosquitoes, which act as vectors for diseases like Zika, dengue and yellow fever, strongly prefer human odour over the odour of animals.