Scientists engineer mosquitoes that cannot spread malaria
Researchers will collect parasites from children in Tanzania to see whether discovery works in real world
Scientists have engineered mosquitoes that cannot give humans malaria, saying their work could potentially eliminate the disease.
Researchers at Imperial College London genetically modified the insects so that the growth of malaria-causing parasites in their guts was slowed.
It meant the parasites were unlikely to reach the mosquitoes’ salivary glands and be passed on in a bite before the insects died.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies