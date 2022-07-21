Sanu Sherpa: Man from Nepal sets ‘superhuman’ mountain-climbing record
Mr Sherpa’s climbing record involves scaling 14 mountains higher than 8,000m twice
A sherpa from Nepal has set a new climbing record by scaling twice 14 of the world’s mountains that are higher than 8,000m in a feat never reportedly achieved before.
Forty-seven-year-old Sanu Sherpa set the record on Thursday morning after he reached the top of Pakistan’s Gasherbrum II.
His adventure company Pioneer Adventure company’s executive director Nibesh Karki was quoted as saying by Reuters that Sanu Sherpa is the “only person in the world to scale each of the 14 highest mountains twice”.
