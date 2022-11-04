Twitter may have lost over one million accounts since Elon Musk takeover, report suggests
‘That’s more than double the usual number’
Twitter may have lost more than a million accounts since Tesla chief Elon Musk closed his deal to buy the microblogging platform for $44bn and took over the company, a new analysis suggests.
Since the Tesla titan took over Twitter on 27 October, over 850,000 accounts were deactivated and nearly 500,000 likely suspended, according to Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks inauthentic behavior on Twitter, MIT Technology Review first reported.
“Based on our internal data, we estimate 877,000 Twitter accounts were deactivated, and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1. That’s more than double the usual number,” Bot Sentinel’s founder Christopher Bouzy tweeted, sharing a list of some of the accounts that were suspended or deactivated.
