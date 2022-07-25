Jump to content
Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists in first capital punishment in nearly 30 years

The four were charged under nation’s counter-terrorism law

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 25 July 2022 16:18
Related video: Myanmar politician detained by military as army seizes control of the country

Myanmar’s military has executed four pro-democracy activists, including a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, in the nation’s first use of capital punishment after nearly three decades.

Veteran democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, 53, better known as Jimmy, former National League for Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zeyar Thaw, 41, and activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were executed on charges of terrorism, the junta said on Monday.

The four had been charged under the nation’s counter-terrorism law and were awarded capital punishment in January in a closed-door trial for “murdering innocent civilians”. They were accused of helping militias fight against the military regime.

