Nasa reschedules Artemis Moon mission launch
New dates to allow managers to ensure teams get enough rest
Nasa has rescheduled its planned launch of the Artemis I mission giant Moon rocket for 27 September.
The American space agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it would conduct a demonstration test no earlier than 21 September to address hydrogen fuel leaks in the uncrewed Space Launch System rocket.
Nasa has updated its request for a launch opportunity to 27 September with a potential backup opportunity of 2 October under review.
