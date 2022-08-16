Scientists say they still “don’t completely understand” what happened to the star Betelgeuse, one of the brightest in the night sky.

The star has been behaving strangely for years, after it got darker and led to suspicions that it might be about to explode into supernova.

But instead something perhaps even more unusual is happening to the star: it is recovering from its dramatic explosion and is now “sort of bouncing”, according to scientists who have been tracking it.