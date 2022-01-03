It’s a dilemma taxing some fine scientific minds: should new species of plant and animal be named after the human perpetrators of evil deeds? The statues to slavers may have fallen but should the names of the men who traded in humans live on in botany?

The botanists who do the naming of new species in Australia think not. These taxonomists (as the categorisers of new species are called) are appealing to their colleagues around the world to have the international rules changed.

You see the problem: there is, for example, a rare Slovenian beetle called Anophthalmus hitleri, named after Adolf Hitler in 1933 (though the beetle is apparently in danger of extinction because so many neo-Nazis seek it as some sort of memento).