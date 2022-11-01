Italian MP caught wearing Nazi armband appointed as minister by Giorgia Meloni
Galeazzo Bignami has expressed ‘profound shame’ over the incident
An Italian politician who was once pictured wearing a Nazi armband emblazoned with a swastika has been appointed as a junior minister by Giorgia Meloni.
The Brothers of Italy party leader was sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister in late October, becoming the country’s first female leader and heading its first far-right government since the Second World War.
Among a series of junior ministerial appointments handed out on Tuesday, Galeazzo Bignami was named as undersecretary at the infrastructure ministry.
