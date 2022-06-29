A 101-year-old former Nazi guard was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of serving at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.

Prosecutors said Josef Schuetz “knowingly and willingly” took part in crimes as a guard at the camp.

But his case, despite the passing of years since the events of World War Two, is far from the last. There are still several known cases of former Nazis workers being investigated by the German courts.