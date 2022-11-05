Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel’s former prime minister in the middle of another comeback

After losing the 2021 Israeli general election, Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu had a message for all those revelling in his political demise.

“We’ll be back!” he said defiantly as he relinquished Israel’s premiership in June last year, after 12 years as the country’s leader. It sounded both like a promise and a threat.

Whatever it was, it has taken him just 17 months to be proven right. After last Tuesday’s election, Netanyahu is truly back.