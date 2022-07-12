Netherlands on track to become first country to make work from home a legal right
‘For employers, this is also a good law. Because a happy employee is a happy employer’
The Netherlands could soon make working from home a legal right.
The Dutch parliament’s lower house passed legislation to this effect last week, but to make this a reality, the country’s senate now needs to give its approval so employees and workers can enjoy working from home as a basic right.
If the senate passes the legislation, employers will have to consider requests from employees to work from home as long as their profession allows it, said local media reports.
