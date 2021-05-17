New ‘big five’ animals of wildlife photography revealed
New list aims to create ‘bucket list’ for wildlife lovers and photography enthusiasts to spot, Samuel Osborne writes
Samuel Osborne@SamuelOsborne93
Monday 17 May 2021 19:09 comments
Elephants, polar bears, gorillas, tigers and lions have been chosen as the new “big five” animals to photograph.
Unlike the old big five, while listed the five toughest animals in Africa for colonial-era hunters to shoot and kill, the new list ranks animals people see in the wild and shoot with a camera.
After a year-long global vote, more than 50,000 wildlife lovers around the world chose the five animals.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies