Jacinda Ardern government proposes law that means today’s teenagers will never be allowed to buy cigarettes
New Zealand reports at least 5,000 smoking-related deaths a year
Lawmakers in New Zealand introduced new legislation in parliament on Tuesday that will stop the next generation from ever being able to legally buy cigarettes.
The bills were moved in parliament after the Jacinda Ardern government announced last December that it plans to ban the sale of tobacco to the next generation in a bid to make the country smoke-free by 2025.
New Zealand reports at least 5,000 smoking-related deaths a year, making it the Pacific country’s top cause of preventable death, the government said last year. Four in five smokers start smoking before 18, it added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies