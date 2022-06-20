US ‘deeply concerned’ as Vietnam jails environmental activist for two years
Ms Khanh was sentenced to two years in prison
The US said it was "deeply concerned" by the sentencing of prominent Vietnamese environmentalist and activist Nguy Thi Khanh, calling on the government to release her.
The climate activist and founder of the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) was sentenced to two years in prison on Saturday on charges of tax evasion. Ms Khanh, 46, was arrested in February.
Earlier in January, government authorities had raided her house and offices and confiscated documents and devices.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies