US ‘deeply concerned’ as Vietnam jails environmental activist for two years

The US said it was "deeply concerned" by the sentencing of prominent Vietnamese environmentalist and activist Nguy Thi Khanh, calling on the government to release her.

The climate activist and founder of the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) was sentenced to two years in prison on Saturday on charges of tax evasion. Ms Khanh, 46, was arrested in February.

Earlier in January, government authorities had raided her house and offices and confiscated documents and devices.