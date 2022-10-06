North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, one of which landed between the Korean peninsula and Japan within minutes of launch, officials in South Korea said.
This is the sixth missile launch by North Korea in just two weeks.
Thursday’s missiles were launched at 6am local time from North Korea’s capital region and landed between the Korean nations and Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
