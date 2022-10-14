North Korea fired a fresh round of hundreds of artillery shells on Friday after it conducted a series of military actions a day earlier, escalating tension in the Korean peninsula region.

The activities included test firing a ballistic missile, firing 170 rounds of artillery and flying warplanes close to neighbour South Korea's border.

North Korea’s latest military actions were in response to South Korea’s “provocative” 10-hour-long artillery exercise near the border, it said in a statement through its state-run Korean Central News Agency.