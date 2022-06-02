WHO says North Korea’s Covid outbreak is likely getting worse

Country is believed to have a fragile health system and has conducted only 64,000 tests

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 02 June 2022 18:23
Comments
North Korea launches rocket

The World Health Organisation has raised red flags over North Korea’s Covid outbreak, saying it may be getting worse even though the country has claimed the situation has improved.

“We have real issues in getting access to the raw data and to the actual situation on the ground,” WHO’s emergencies chief Mike Ryan said in a video briefing on Wednesday.

“We assume the situation is getting worse, not better.”

Comments

