Four ‘fever cases’ announced by North Korea weeks after declaring victory from Covid
North Korean leader had declared victory against Covid-19 on 10 August
North Korea on Thursday recorded four new “fever cases,” just two weeks after Kim Jong-un declared victory over Covid.
KCNA reported that health workers immediately locked down the area where the four cases of “malignant epidemic” were found. The North often uses that term, along with “malignant virus,” to describe Covid-19.
The four samples were taken from the Ryanggang province, local media reported.
