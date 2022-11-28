Jump to content

Kim Jong Un warns North Korea’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to have world’s strongest nuclear force

North Korean scientists have made a ‘wonderful leap forward’ in tech mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles, Kim Jong Un said

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 28 November 2022 17:26
North Korea airs video footage of Hwasong-17 ICBM launch

North Korea’s “ultimate goal” is to be the world’s most powerful nuclear force, Kim Jong Un has said.

The North Korean leader promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of a new ballistic missile, state media reported.

The announcement comes after Mr Kim viewed a test of the Hwasong-17, North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and pledged to counter what he called US nuclear threats.

