Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to proceed at ‘maximum speed’

Kim Jong-un makes defiant speech at military parade warning other countries against provoking North Korea

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 26 April 2022 17:10
<p>A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un, centre, presiding over a military parade</p>

(EPA)

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.

In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.

The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.

