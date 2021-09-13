North Korea said it successfully tested its first “strategic” new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, stoking renewed concerns among US allies in South Korea and Japan by boosting arsenal capabilities that can strike targets in east Asia.

The new missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of 1,500km (930 miles), according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) – a range that would make it capable of hitting much of Japan.

The test launch came just a day ahead of a meeting between chief nuclear negotiators of the US, Japan and South Korea to work out a plan to break the stand-off with North Korea. China’s foreign minister will also visit Seoul.