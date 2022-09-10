Kim Jong-un declares North Korea a nuclear state and says it will never give up its weapons
‘We will never give up our rights to self-defence,’ said the North Korean leader
Kim Jong-un has said North Korea will never abandon their nuclear weapons even if his country was sanctioned for “100 years”.
He was speaking in parliament as a law was passed allowing Pyongyang to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes in order to protect itself, a move likely to spark further tensions in the region.
The law spells out conditions whereby North Korea could use nuclear weapons, including when it determines its leadership is facing an imminent “nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies