North Korea defends Russia’s right to ‘safeguard the country’s dignity’
The North Korean leader congratulated his Russian counterpart on Victory Day
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his support for Vladimir Putin, defending Russia’s right to protect its “dignity” from “hostile forces”.
He made the comments in a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart on the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany, known as Victory Day.
North Korean state media said Mr Jong Un in Monday's message praised Russia's victory in the “great war of justice to destroy fascism,” an apparent reference to World War II, and expressed hope that the countries would further develop their “strategic and traditional relations of friendship”.
