Norwegian whalers are handing over meat from marine animals as dog food, new documents reveal, after they slaughtered near-record numbers this year.

Some hunters have given whale meat to a sled dog company when they had more than they could sell in shops, and others have reportedly admitted dumping whale meat in the sea.

Some of the catch is even exported to Japan, another country that defies the international ban on whaling and protects its “cultural tradition” of hunting the mammals.