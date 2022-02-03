The ghost of Winter Olympics past: Sarajevo’s legacy lives on three decades later

The site of the successful 1984 Winter Games was later devastated by war but Olympic pride still prevails in Bosnia-Herzegovina today, reports Borzou Daragahi from Sarajevo

Thursday 03 February 2022 14:05
<p>The medal-awarding podium at the ski jump venue from the Sarajevo 1984 Winter Olympics on Mount Igman, near Sarajevo</p>

(Jasmin Brutus)

It was the apex, not only for a mysterious city off the beaten path, but for a nation emerging from obscurity. It would not last.

Sarajevo, host of the 1984 Winter Olympics, became a city of cosmopolitan glamour and athletic excellence. Yugoslavia, a nation that had boasted about belonging to neither the eastern nor western blocs then confronting each other, was showcasing itself - coming in from cold as an international player.

Before the Games, most Westerners only knew Sarajevo from their history classes as the city where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist in 1914, sparking the First World War.

