The ghost of Winter Olympics past: Sarajevo’s legacy lives on three decades later
The site of the successful 1984 Winter Games was later devastated by war but Olympic pride still prevails in Bosnia-Herzegovina today, reports Borzou Daragahi from Sarajevo
It was the apex, not only for a mysterious city off the beaten path, but for a nation emerging from obscurity. It would not last.
Sarajevo, host of the 1984 Winter Olympics, became a city of cosmopolitan glamour and athletic excellence. Yugoslavia, a nation that had boasted about belonging to neither the eastern nor western blocs then confronting each other, was showcasing itself - coming in from cold as an international player.
Before the Games, most Westerners only knew Sarajevo from their history classes as the city where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist in 1914, sparking the First World War.
