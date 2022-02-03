The ghost of Winter Olympics past: Sarajevo’s legacy lives on three decades later

It was the apex, not only for a mysterious city off the beaten path, but for a nation emerging from obscurity. It would not last.

Sarajevo, host of the 1984 Winter Olympics, became a city of cosmopolitan glamour and athletic excellence. Yugoslavia, a nation that had boasted about belonging to neither the eastern nor western blocs then confronting each other, was showcasing itself - coming in from cold as an international player.

Before the Games, most Westerners only knew Sarajevo from their history classes as the city where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by a Serbian nationalist in 1914, sparking the First World War.