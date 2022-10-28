Pakistan and Zimbabwe leaders trade barbs over Mr Bean impersonator

A man impersonating Rowan Atkinson’s famous character Mr Bean has become the focus of a hilarious online slinging match between the leaders of Pakistan and Zimbabwe after the former’s shock defeat in a T20 World Cup cricket match at Perth.

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa praised the country’s win against Pakistan and added a reference to “Pak Bean”, the impersonator of the popular British comic character in Pakistan.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean,” he wrote on Thursday.