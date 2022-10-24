Pakistan PM, family mourn journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya: ‘I lost a friend’
Pakistanis demand a proper judicial investigation into the senior journalist’s death
Exiled Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was charged with sedition earlier this year, was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday.
The 49-year-old former anchor with ARY TV and a critic of the country’s military had relocated to Kenya after he was charged with sedition by the incumbent government in August.
“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad Sharif today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique wrote on Twitter.
