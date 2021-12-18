City planning on the hoof: How the Pamplona bull runners can shape the towns of the future
Those avoiding the bulls in Pamplona every year might be doing more than just running for their lives, reports Graham Keeley in Madrid
It is one of the sights of the Spanish summer.
Every July, thousands of madcap chancers bet everything that they can just to try and outrun six fighting bulls in the city of Pamplona.
Millions more watch the San Fermin running of the bulls live on Spanish television every day, some perhaps backing the animals against the humans as they dash through the narrow streets of this northern city.
