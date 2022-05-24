‘Dramatic rise’ in dangerous pesticides found in fruits and vegetables across Europe

The presence of harmful pesticides in the food we eat has risen dramatically across the EU over the last 10 years, according to new research.

The report by the Pesticide Action Network Europe (PAN), contradicts official claims that toxic pesticide use is declining and ‘exposes a complete failure by member states to implement EU Regulation and protect consumers’.

The data did not include the UK but the 27 EU member states export over 3.2 million tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables to the UK each year, 40% of the UK’s internal demand.