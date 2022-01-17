Disguised as commuters, plainclothes police officers in the Philippines have started conducting checks on trains and buses to ensure passengers are fully vaccinated as a controversial ‘no vax, no ride’ public transport policy comes into effect in Manila.

The transport ban on the unjabbed - which covers the country’s notoriously congested capital region of about 13 million people - started on Monday as the government attempts to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Southeast Asian nation saw an all-time high of about 39,000 daily Covid infections on Saturday, the sixth time in the past fortnight that a new record has been set. Some doctors believe the actual number could be up to five times higher due to country’s extremely limited testing capacity.