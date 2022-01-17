‘No vax, no ride’: Philippines bans unjabbed from public transport in blow to the poor
The country’s latest strict coronavirus measure will make life difficult for many unvaccinated residents in Manila who rely on public transport to go to work, buy food, and access healthcare, reports Manny Mogato
Disguised as commuters, plainclothes police officers in the Philippines have started conducting checks on trains and buses to ensure passengers are fully vaccinated as a controversial ‘no vax, no ride’ public transport policy comes into effect in Manila.
The transport ban on the unjabbed - which covers the country’s notoriously congested capital region of about 13 million people - started on Monday as the government attempts to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Southeast Asian nation saw an all-time high of about 39,000 daily Covid infections on Saturday, the sixth time in the past fortnight that a new record has been set. Some doctors believe the actual number could be up to five times higher due to country’s extremely limited testing capacity.
