On 25 February 1986, Ferdinand Marcos, the dictator of the Philippines, fled his country in a US Air Force plane stuffed with relatives, cronies and spectacular wealth.

The toppled ruler landed in Hawaii with the possessions his family and their helpers had hastily packed, including dozens of solid gold bars and millions of dollars in cash. This was but a small glimpse into the $10 billion fortune the family were said to have amassed at the expense of the state.

Back on the ground in his newly-liberated country, Boni Ilagan, who had been imprisoned and tortured for his role in the anti-Marcos resistance movement, was celebrating his people’s freedom.