Passengers jump from burning ferry in Philippines: ‘I pushed my children off from the top’

Coastguard says that search and rescue operation has now concluded and investigation into the cause of fire is ongoing

Maroosha Muzaffar
Saturday 27 August 2022 19:15
<p>Rescuers assist people as the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel, they were riding caught fire</p>

Rescuers assist people as the M/V Asia Philippines, an inter-island cargo and passenger vessel, they were riding caught fire

(Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Passengers were forced to jump for their lives in the Philippines after a ferry with almost 90 people on board caught fire at the Batangas port, south of Manila, on Friday.

Coastguard officials said on Saturday afternoon that all passengers and crew members of the MV Asia Philippines have now been accounted for, amid reports throughout most of the day that two passengers were still missing.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG], “after checking, our joint team has confirmed that the two allegedly missing passengers took the 5pm, not the 3pm vessel trip”.

