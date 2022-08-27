Passengers were forced to jump for their lives in the Philippines after a ferry with almost 90 people on board caught fire at the Batangas port, south of Manila, on Friday.

Coastguard officials said on Saturday afternoon that all passengers and crew members of the MV Asia Philippines have now been accounted for, amid reports throughout most of the day that two passengers were still missing.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard [PCG], “after checking, our joint team has confirmed that the two allegedly missing passengers took the 5pm, not the 3pm vessel trip”.