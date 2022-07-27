The Philippines government has cancelled a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters fearing US sanctions.

Philippines’ former defense secretary said the deal to acquire Mi-17 helicopters worth 12.7bn pesos (£189m) was scrapped last month, according to the Associated Press.

Denzil Lorenzana said his decision was approved by then-president Rodrigo Duterte before the end of their terms in office on 30 June.