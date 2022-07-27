Jump to content
Philippines pulls out of major deal to buy Russian aircraft, citing fears of US sanctions

In March, Philippines said the deal would go through despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 27 July 2022 16:31
The Philippines government has cancelled a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters fearing US sanctions.

Philippines’ former defense secretary said the deal to acquire Mi-17 helicopters worth 12.7bn pesos (£189m) was scrapped last month, according to the Associated Press.

Denzil Lorenzana said his decision was approved by then-president Rodrigo Duterte before the end of their terms in office on 30 June.

