Two Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit during flight
Cabin crew had to supervise cockpit for remainder of the flight, as investigators raise alarm
Two Air France pilots have been suspended after coming to blows in the cockpit in mid-air, an airline official has revealed as investigators called for tougher safety protocols on flights.
Switzerland’s Tribune de Geneve reported that the pilot and co-pilot had a row shortly after take-off and grabbed each other by their collars after one apparently hit the other.
Cabin crew intervened and one crew member spent the flight from Geneva to Paris in the cockpit with the pilots, the report said. A spokesperson for France’s flag carrier said the fight was “totally innappropriate behaviour”.
