Indian city bans three popular ‘ferocious’ dog breeds after spate of biting incidents
Residents of Ghaziabad are now banned from keeping pit bulls, Dogo Argentinos and rottweilers
A city in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state has banned residents from keeping three “ferocious” breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, following a spate of attacks.
Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino are the other two breeds banned by the civic body in Ghaziabad city.
On Saturday, the civic body issued a host of guidelines for pet owners, which will be implemented from 1 November. Under the guidelines, owners will be required to get a licence for the dogs belonging to these breeds that they already have and no family will be allowed to keep more than one pet dog.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies