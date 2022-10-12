Jump to content

Indian law protecting places of worship faces judicial review amid growing clamour over mosques

A slew of petitions have been filed against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, by various Hindu groups to ‘correct a historical wrong’, reports Sravasti Dasgupta

Sravasti Dasgupta
Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:22
<p>An aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi</p>

An aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi

(AP)

India’s Supreme Court is set to examine the constitutional validity of a law that protects places of worship at a time when a worrying number of hardline Hindu voices claim some mosques were built over demolished Hindu temples.

A slew of petitions have been filed against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, by various Hindu groups and temple committees as well as a parliamentarian from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A three-judge bench of the apex court will now decide the fate of the law on 14 November, after it receives a reply from the federal government by the end of October.

