India’s Supreme Court is set to examine the constitutional validity of a law that protects places of worship at a time when a worrying number of hardline Hindu voices claim some mosques were built over demolished Hindu temples.

A slew of petitions have been filed against the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, by various Hindu groups and temple committees as well as a parliamentarian from prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A three-judge bench of the apex court will now decide the fate of the law on 14 November, after it receives a reply from the federal government by the end of October.