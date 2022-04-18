Scientists rediscover tropical plant species thought to be extinct for almost 40 years

Small expedition came across South American wildflower after setting off in November to Centinela Ridge in western Ecuador, reports Emily Atkinson

Monday 18 April 2022 16:03
Comments
<p>Gasteranthus extinctus was found growing next to a waterfall at Bosque y Cascada Las Rocas, a private reserve in coastal Ecuador containing a large population of the endangered plant</p>

(Riley Fortier/ University of Miami)

Scientists say they have rediscovered a tropical plant species believed to be extinct for almost 40 years.

A team of researchers set off on a small expedition in November to the Centinela Ridge in western Ecuador, famed among biologists for being the home to a plethora of rare species.

They went in search of the low-lying Gasteranthus extinctus, a South American wildflower discovered in the 1980s, so named in the 2000s as it was believed by scientists to be extinct since many of the forests where it was located had become teak, cacao, or banana plantations.

