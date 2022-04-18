Scientists say they have rediscovered a tropical plant species believed to be extinct for almost 40 years.

A team of researchers set off on a small expedition in November to the Centinela Ridge in western Ecuador, famed among biologists for being the home to a plethora of rare species.

They went in search of the low-lying Gasteranthus extinctus, a South American wildflower discovered in the 1980s, so named in the 2000s as it was believed by scientists to be extinct since many of the forests where it was located had become teak, cacao, or banana plantations.