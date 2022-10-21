Jump to content

Transparent wood can replace plastic, study claims

Material could find applications in windshields, see-through packaging and biomedical devices, researchers say

Anthony Cuthbertson
Thursday 20 October 2022 14:57
Comments
<p>Transparent wood could offer an environmentally sustainable alternative to glass or plastic, researchers claim</p>

Transparent wood could offer an environmentally sustainable alternative to glass or plastic, researchers claim

(Anish M. Chathoth)

Researchers have developed a type of transparent wood that they claim could offer a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic.

A team from the Institute of Wood Science and Technology in Bangalore, India, created the see-through wood by removing the lignin and replacing it with epoxy.

The material could potentially be used to replace glass and plastic in applications like car windshields, transparent packaging and biomedical devices, according to a study detailing the development.

