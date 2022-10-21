Transparent wood can replace plastic, study claims
Material could find applications in windshields, see-through packaging and biomedical devices, researchers say
Researchers have developed a type of transparent wood that they claim could offer a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic.
A team from the Institute of Wood Science and Technology in Bangalore, India, created the see-through wood by removing the lignin and replacing it with epoxy.
The material could potentially be used to replace glass and plastic in applications like car windshields, transparent packaging and biomedical devices, according to a study detailing the development.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies