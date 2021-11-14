Poland tells desperate migrants not to believe rumours promising safe route to Germany

‘Don’t get fooled,’ read a message sent from the Warsaw government to phones with a foreign number in the border area, reports Amanda Coakley on the Poland-Belarus border

Amanda Coakley
Sunday 14 November 2021 18:35
<p>Belarusian service personnel stand in front of migrants at the border</p>

Belarusian service personnel stand in front of migrants at the border

(BELTA/AFP/Getty)

Rumours that have been circulating among desperate migrants packed on the Poland-Belarus border of a safe corridor to Germany opening on Monday have been countered by the government in Warsaw.

A message, which was sent to all phones in the border area with a foreign number, read: “Poland won’t let migrants pass to Germany. It will protect its border. Don’t get fooled, don’t try to take any action.”

The message was sent as a tense stand-off continued between Polish border guards and their Belarusian counterparts, who earlier had allegedly attempted to breach a part of the temporary border fence in order to clear a path for migrants to cross.

