Rumours that have been circulating among desperate migrants packed on the Poland-Belarus border of a safe corridor to Germany opening on Monday have been countered by the government in Warsaw.

A message, which was sent to all phones in the border area with a foreign number, read: “Poland won’t let migrants pass to Germany. It will protect its border. Don’t get fooled, don’t try to take any action.”

The message was sent as a tense stand-off continued between Polish border guards and their Belarusian counterparts, who earlier had allegedly attempted to breach a part of the temporary border fence in order to clear a path for migrants to cross.