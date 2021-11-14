Poland tells desperate migrants not to believe rumours promising safe route to Germany
‘Don’t get fooled,’ read a message sent from the Warsaw government to phones with a foreign number in the border area, reports Amanda Coakley on the Poland-Belarus border
Rumours that have been circulating among desperate migrants packed on the Poland-Belarus border of a safe corridor to Germany opening on Monday have been countered by the government in Warsaw.
A message, which was sent to all phones in the border area with a foreign number, read: “Poland won’t let migrants pass to Germany. It will protect its border. Don’t get fooled, don’t try to take any action.”
The message was sent as a tense stand-off continued between Polish border guards and their Belarusian counterparts, who earlier had allegedly attempted to breach a part of the temporary border fence in order to clear a path for migrants to cross.
