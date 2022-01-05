Press freedom or diplomacy? Why Poland’s president vetoed controversial media bill

When Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, vetoed a controversial media bill at the end of last year, it looked like a victory for press freedom in the central European country.

The legislation would have tightened rules over foreign ownership of Polish media companies, a move the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) said would prevent interference from nefarious Russian or Chinese actors.

In reality, the biggest company affected by the bill would have been the American Discovery, Inc, who own the popular Polish channel TVN, which is a regular critic of the conservative-nationalist government.