Almost six months after Vladimir Putin invaded their country, Ukrainians are having to devise ever more creative strategies to counter the Kremlin’s propaganda.

One of the latest efforts has seen a Ukrainian woman take out adverts on porn and gambling sites in an attempt to educate Russians and Belarussians about the realities of the conflict. These have included still images as well as video.

Anastasiya Baydachenko, the head of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), said she believed 80 per cent of the material was reaching its intended audience.