Prague closes the door to more Ukrainian refugees because of overcrowding fears

A short walk through the streets of Prague is all it takes to realise the extent of the Czech capital’s help for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

In just under four months, the social fabric of this metropolitan city has changed. Ukrainian is now probably the most commonly heard language after Czech, and signs of Ukraine’s struggle are ever-present in yellow-and-blue flags lining city streets and flying from public buildings.

Yet now, Prague is closing to refugees. City authorities have long complained about the concentration of refugees in the capital compared to other parts of the country, and at midnight from Wednesday, the city’s processing centre for new arrivals shut its doors.