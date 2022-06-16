Prague closes the door to more Ukrainian refugees because of overcrowding fears
Mayor says he cannot allow more Ukrainians into the city because of a ‘duty not to allow the inhabitants of Prague to run out of places in schools or with doctors’
A short walk through the streets of Prague is all it takes to realise the extent of the Czech capital’s help for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
In just under four months, the social fabric of this metropolitan city has changed. Ukrainian is now probably the most commonly heard language after Czech, and signs of Ukraine’s struggle are ever-present in yellow-and-blue flags lining city streets and flying from public buildings.
Yet now, Prague is closing to refugees. City authorities have long complained about the concentration of refugees in the capital compared to other parts of the country, and at midnight from Wednesday, the city’s processing centre for new arrivals shut its doors.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies