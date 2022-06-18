On 27 May, when Indian news channel Times Now held a debate over the issue of a disputed mosque site in northern India, it might have just been another chaotic day of shouting and barbed comments among the panellists on the right-wing channel.

That was until a clip of one moment in the debate was tweeted out by fact-checker Mohammad Zubair, 39, a former telecoms engineer who is part of the 13-member team at Alt News tasked with tackling the rampant disinformation and hate speech spread online and through the country’s broadcast media.

The clip showed a spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad as she vied to be heard over a Muslim panellist. The moment passed quickly and was not directly addressed by Times Now’s anchor Navika Kumar, and – though shocking – might easily have been lost in the noise of all the other hate-filled and hot-headed panel debates that fill primetime news coverage in India.