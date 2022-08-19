Putin ‘sacks commander of Black Sea fleet’ after explosions in Crimea

Vladimir Putin has replaced the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, according to reports, four months after Ukraine sank its flagship, the Moskva, and days after a series of explosions rocked Crimea.

The Russian president is thought to have demoted admiral Igor Osipov in favour of his former deputy, Viktor Sokolov, following a series of setbacks for the fleet, including a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on its base earlier this month.

Mr Osipov’s sacking, if confirmed, would be one of the most high-profile of the war so far.