Putin ‘sacks commander of Black Sea fleet’ after explosions in Crimea

Change in commander comes four months after the Moskva flagship was destroyed

Rory Sullivan
Thursday 18 August 2022 19:34
Powered By Pixels
Huge fireball erupts at ammunition depot in Crimea

Vladimir Putin has replaced the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, according to reports, four months after Ukraine sank its flagship, the Moskva, and days after a series of explosions rocked Crimea.

The Russian president is thought to have demoted admiral Igor Osipov in favour of his former deputy, Viktor Sokolov, following a series of setbacks for the fleet, including a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on its base earlier this month.

Mr Osipov’s sacking, if confirmed, would be one of the most high-profile of the war so far.

