Two days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti published then quickly removed what appeared to be a pre-written essay that hailed Moscow’s military victory over its neighbour.

“A new world is being born before our eyes,” said the flowery article, which was spotted by Kremlin watchers, translated and distributed as an example of the propaganda and mentality of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

“Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has ushered in a new era,” it read.